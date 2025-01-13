Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is recruiting new class of officer trainees

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is recruiting the 27th class of waterways conservation officer trainees.

The State Civil Service Commission will accept applications through Feb. 3. The class of trainees will undergo a comprehensive training program at various training sites in the commonwealth, including the commission’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety in Bellefonte, Centre County.

Trainees will study law enforcement principles and practices, fish and boat laws, watercraft safety, environmental protection, and other related content. The class of trainees is expected to report for training later this year and graduate in the summer of 2026.

“Waterways conservation officers are law enforcement professionals who have a passion for the outdoors and work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Jeffrey Sabo, director of the commission’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.

“If you’re seeking a career that is filled with adventure and sense of purpose, don’t let this opportunity pass you by.”

Waterways conservation officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes.

They must enjoy working outdoors and have an unmatched appreciation for the hundreds of native species of fish, reptiles, and amphibians that call Pennsylvania home, according to the commission.

Applications only will be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, visit the Pennsylvania employment website at: www.employment.pa.gov.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High school graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

Upon submitting an application for this position, applicants will be required to take the State Civil Service Commission exam no later than March 5.

For more information on the position, visit the WCO Recruitment page on the commission’s website, fishandboat.com.