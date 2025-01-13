Monday, January 13th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, January 13th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is recruiting new class of officer trainees

Trainees will study law enforcement principles and practices, fish and boat laws, watercraft safety, environmental protection, and other related content. (Stock photo)

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is recruiting the 27th class of waterways conservation officer trainees.

The State Civil Service Commission will accept applications through Feb. 3. The class of trainees will undergo a comprehensive training program at various training sites in the commonwealth, including the commission’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety in Bellefonte, Centre County.

Trainees will study law enforcement principles and practices, fish and boat laws, watercraft safety, environmental protection, and other related content. The class of trainees is expected to report for training later this year and graduate in the summer of 2026.

“Waterways conservation officers are law enforcement professionals who have a passion for the outdoors and work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Jeffrey Sabo, director of the commission’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.

“If you’re seeking a career that is filled with adventure and sense of purpose, don’t let this opportunity pass you by.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

First hunter-killed bear in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County was taken illegally, PGC says

Commentary: Dismayed about the changing face of big-game hunting

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission selling North East Marina in Lake Erie

Waterways conservation officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes.

They must enjoy working outdoors and have an unmatched appreciation for the hundreds of native species of fish, reptiles, and amphibians that call Pennsylvania home, according to the commission.

Applications only will be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, visit the Pennsylvania employment website at: www.employment.pa.gov.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High school graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

Upon submitting an application for this position, applicants will be required to take the State Civil Service Commission exam no later than March 5.

For more information on the position, visit the WCO Recruitment page on the commission’s website, fishandboat.com.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?