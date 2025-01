As Courtney Homan set out on her first solo hunt in eastern Montana in search of an antelope about two years ago, there was some trepidation in her step.

However, with each yard she took farther away from civilization, the confidence in her skill set and herself continued to grow. She managed to chase an antelope for a few miles until it crossed onto private property, rendering her trip unsuccessful in one regard, but still successful as a whole.

