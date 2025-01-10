Jan. 20 event a chance to engage with staff from Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region

Danville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region recently announced it will hold a Night Out with the Game Commission from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Montour Preserve Visitors Center, located at 374 Preserve Road here.

The event will provide the public the opportunity to engage directly with District 5 Commissioner Allen DiMarco and Game Commission staff about hunting and trapping topics that might include law enforcement, wildlife disease, wildlife populations, habitat work, pheasant stocking, forestry practices or upcoming education and outreach events.

A formal presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Wildlife Management Supervisor Kevin Wenner providing a program titled “Amazing Antlers,” that highlights the complex process of antler development from birth to annual drop-off time each year.

Following the presentation, the public will have the opportunity to again interact with agency and regional staff.

Those attending can stop by at any time during the three-hour window. No reservations are required.