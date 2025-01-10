Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2002

New Crestliner 2050 FishHawk debuts at the Milwaukee Boat Show, Jan. 17-26 at State Fair Park. See hundreds of eagles at Bald Eagle Watching Days, Jan. 18-19 in Prairie du Sac. Vintage World Championships this weekend kick off a month of snowmobile racing in Eagle River. Jeff prepares for the 2025 World Ice Fishing Championship Feb. 11-16 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Dan will present two seminars at the Country Visions Coop Outdoorsmen Expo, Feb. 8 in Manitowoc.