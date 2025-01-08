The Minnesota DNR has scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 16 to discuss management plans for Lake Henry in Le Sueur County. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Public hearing set to discuss plans for Lake Henry in Le Sueur County
