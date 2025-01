The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the purchase of 28 acres for the Ice Age Trail in Waupaca County at its Dec. 11 meeting for $175,000.

The land had been of interest to the DNR earlier, but was purchased by the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA) for $175,000 to ensure it would be available for the hiking trail when the landowner wanted to sell.

