The Minnesota DNR is flying elk surveys in the northwestern portion of the state, and the public can help document elk observations using a new elk-sightings tool on the DNR website. Listen here for more information.
MN Daily Update: Report your elk sightings
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
WI Daily Update: The DNR has a new leader
Dr. Karen Hyun, of Madison, has accepted an invitation from Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the next secretary of
Dan Ladd: New York legislature should move on crossbows in 2025
The 2025 legislative session is coming and after years of discussion, New York lawmakers should consider the hunting community, the
Wisconsin’s sport show season kicks off in January
Outdoors lovers – whether walking the aisles at sport shows for decades or are considering checking one out for the