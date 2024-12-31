The Wisconsin DNR is asking clubs and organizations to host free fishing clinics on Winter Free Fishing Weekend, set for Jan. 18-19, 2025. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: Host a fishing clinic Jan. 18-19
