Kyle Sickelsteel from Howard City had a terrific firearms deer season in Michigan. He ended up with three adult bucks in Montcalm County after firing just two bullets out of his 6.5 Creedmore.

Two of the whitetails were of trophy proportions. The pair of bucks he got with one bullet on Thanksgiving morning had their antlers locked. The smaller 7-pointer that the 12 locked antlers with was already dead.

