Tuesday, December 31st, 2024
Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Using the right lure for winter walleyes

Minnesota fishing guide Charles "Turk" Gierke says he does best catching walleyes on the tried-and-true Rapala Jigging Rap. (Contributed photo)

Ice fishing for walleyes is different from open-water fishing for obvious reasons, but one fact I find interesting is that not all bodies of water are created equal when it comes to icing walleyes. However, a good walleye lake on the ice is often a good open-water lake, too.   

There are lot of new lures on the market, and I’m sure they work well, but I do best catching walleyes on the tried-and-true Rapala Jigging Rap. Don’t be afraid to use a larger lure than you might think would catch fish. The most popular Jigging Rap used in open water is the W7 that’s 2¾ inches long. This is the same size that works well on the ice.

If the bite is slow, I will downsize to a W5. If they won’t hit after downsizing, then I stop the jigging and set up bobbers and fish with a minnow.

Charles “Turk” Gierke 

Years of guiding experience: 25

Favorite lake: St. Croix and Mississippi rivers

Favorite fish to catch: Walleyes, white bass, crappies, catfish, and lake sturgeon

Gierke has 25 years of guiding experience and is available five to six days a week on the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. He can be reached at www.croixsippi.com.

