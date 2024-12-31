Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Using the right lure for winter walleyes

Outdoor News may earn revenue from products shown on this page by participating in affiliate programs. Click here to learn more.

Ice fishing for walleyes is different from open-water fishing for obvious reasons, but one fact I find interesting is that not all bodies of water are created equal when it comes to icing walleyes. However, a good walleye lake on the ice is often a good open-water lake, too.

There are lot of new lures on the market, and I’m sure they work well, but I do best catching walleyes on the tried-and-true Rapala Jigging Rap. Don’t be afraid to use a larger lure than you might think would catch fish. The most popular Jigging Rap used in open water is the W7 that’s 2¾ inches long. This is the same size that works well on the ice.

If the bite is slow, I will downsize to a W5. If they won’t hit after downsizing, then I stop the jigging and set up bobbers and fish with a minnow.

Charles “Turk” Gierke

Years of guiding experience: 25

Favorite lake: St. Croix and Mississippi rivers

Favorite fish to catch: Walleyes, white bass, crappies, catfish, and lake sturgeon

