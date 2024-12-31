Ohio to honor late wildlife artist John A. Ruthven in 2025

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife are recognizing notable Ohioan and world-famous American wildlife artist John A. Ruthven (Nov. 12, 1924 – Oct. 11, 2020), who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Nov. 12.

“John Ruthven was often called Ohio’s 20th Century Audubon, a fitting tribute to his talent and lifelong dedication to share Ohio’s natural treasures for all of us to enjoy,” said DeWine. “Fran and I knew John and his wife, Judy. As a special thrill, we once got to visit him in his studio to see what he was working on at the time. We appreciate their dedication to preserving and promoting Ohio’s history and wildlife.”

John A. Ruthven, born in Cincinnati, spent decades living in Georgetown, Ohio, on a 165-acre farm. Ruthven used his talents to paint Ohio’s great varieties of native animals, plants, and the world’s natural resources.

In 1982, Ruthven was commissioned to paint a pair of wood ducks for the inaugural Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp. His passion for conservation was evident in his tireless efforts to raise more than $20 million for nonprofit organizations through the sale of his donated artwork. His philanthropic work continues to benefit Ohio’s wildlife through the sale of Ohio’s cardinal license plates, which were designed by Ruthven. To date, more than $15 million for wildlife conservation has been raised through cardinal and bald eagle license plate sales.

Ruthven’s artistic achievements included winning the prestigious 1960 Federal Duck Stamp competition. He’s also known for painting commissions for U.S. presidents that adorned the White House. Among his accolades, Ruthven became the first wildlife artist to receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest artistic honor. His work is housed in museums and collections around the world.

Ruthven and his wife, Judy, bought and helped restore President Ulysses S. Grant’s boyhood home in Georgetown and donated it to the Ohio History Connection and the people of Ohio in 2002. Due to the Ruthvens’ efforts, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, preserving it for generations to come.

Today, their legacy lives on through the Judy and John Ruthven Foundation to promote public appreciation of wildlife art and history.

Over the next 12 months, Ruthven will be honored with a series of special celebrations, including the opening of the John Ruthven Studio and Gallery in Milford, near Cincinnati, Dec. 7. The studio will be open to visitors on Saturdays or by appointment.

For more information on John A. Ruthven’s legacy and how to support the establishment of the John Ruthven Studio and Gallery, visit ruthvenfoundation.org and ruthven.com.