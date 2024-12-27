Streams of Thought: Some favorites – and bonus annoyances – from Minnesota’s outdoor scene in 2024

Because I can actually remember what was for supper last night, I’ll take a shot at recounting some of my favorites – and some bonus annoyances – from the outdoors scene during 2024. It is, after all, almost 2025.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here