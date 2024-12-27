Ohio Mixed Bag: Northeast Sportsmen Show Jan. 16-18

Millersburg, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio Sportsmen Show will roll into Millersburg Jan. 16-18.

The show is held each year at the Mount Hope Event Center on State Route 241 in Millersburg.

Show hours are Thursday, Jan. 16 from 2-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, log onto www.OhioSportsmanShow.com.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

More Ohio public land opened for drilling

Anomaly? Surveys show a below-average hatch of walleyes in Western and Central Basins of Lake Erie

John Tertuliani: Memories of long-ago come flooding back each deer opener

Camp Perry Open Slated For January

Camp Perry, Ohio — The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) annual Camp Perry Open will be moving back to its original winter timeslot in 2025 – set to offer air rifle and air pistol competition Jan. 17-19 at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center. Registration is now open, and capacity is limited, so sign up early.

The 2025 Camp Perry Open includes a junior 3×20 air rifle match and 60 Shot air rifle and air pistol competitions for adults and juniors, with adaptive athletes also welcomed and encouraged to attend. Additionally, an air gun clinic will provide an educational opportunity for participants – only $5 to attend. All air gun events will be held within CMP’s Gary Anderson Competition Center electronic target indoor air gun range.

In recent years, the Camp Perry Open was moved to May to allow a coinciding smallbore rifle match. However, no smallbore will be offered at the Camp Perry Open in 2025.

To register for the 2025 Camp Perry Open or to learn more, visit here.

Clermont County Gets New Officer

Xenia, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Lucas Wildman, of Delaware, has been assigned to Clermont County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2024 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Wildman previously served at-large in southeast Ohio.

Wildman, 25, graduated from Delaware Hayes High School and then Eastern Kentucky University in 2022 with a degree in wildlife management.

To reach Wildman, call 513- 673-1566. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports may remain anonymous.

ODNR Awarded In Timber Theft Case

Columbus — A judge in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court ruled in favor of the Ohio DNR (ODNR) in a recent case where it was determined three people illegally took more than 300 trees from state-owned land. None of the defendants appealed the judge’s ruling.

The court found John C. Knauff, Joseph Knauff, and Jonathan Knauff liable for trespassing, conversion, and unjust enrichment as a result of their unlawful taking. The three defendants admitted in court that they had entered the state-owned canal lands and cut down 315 trees.

The Knauff family also admitted to later selling the timber for profit. ODNR was awarded a total of $85,805.98 in damages as a result of the court case. A portion, $35,805.98, was for the value of the trees and $50,000 for property restoration costs.

Two of the defendants, John Knauff and Joseph Knauff, were previously tried and acquitted of criminal charges related to this incident.

Person of the Year Nominations Needed

Delaware, Ohio — It is that time of year again to nominate this year’s Ohio Outdoor News Person of the Year. Nominations for the award, given over the past 16 years by the publication, will be accepted through the end of February.

Nominees should be someone who has made his or her mark in conservation circles, whether through volunteering, mentoring, or leading hunters, anglers, and trappers. Nominations need not be lengthy, but just a simple note to Ohio Outdoor News explaining in a few words how the nominee is deserving.

Email nominations to Ohio Outdoor News Editor Mike Moore at mmoore@outdoornews.com.