As 2024 winds down, host Rob Drieslein shares some of the top interviews from the past year. They include Adam Van Tassell recounting his trip to South America for peacock bass, Marybeth Beseke on her quest to legalize bear fat sales, shotgunning expert Phil Bourjaily shares some shooting insights from Iowa, and Samantha Ewald lives to tell the tale of an angry mother bear who wasn’t thrilled when her cubs climbed up into the same tree as Ewald this past autumn. Happy New Year, everyone.
Episode 520 – Best of 2024: South American fishing, bear fat, hunter with bear cubs in her tree!
