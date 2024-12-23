Monday, December 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, December 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

DEC 26-JAN. 1, 2025: Holiday week deer hunt in the Southern Zone (most WMUs).

JAN. 5-31, 2025: Suffolk County Special Firearms Season (Special Regulations).

TOURNAMENTS

FEB. 2, 2025: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-359- 2482, or visit: https://www.tupperlake.com.

EVENTS/SHOWS

JAN. 4, 2025: Erie County Trappers Association Free Fur Handling Seminar, Collins Conservation Club, Collins, N.Y. Info: 716-397-1315.

JAN. 4-5, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 11, 2025: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott, Albany, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

JAN. 17-19, 2025: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.

JAN. 18-19, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Wolcottsville VFD, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 24-26, 2025: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

JAN. 25-26, 2025: NYS Sportsmen Association Albany Gun Show, Albany, N.Y. Info: www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion.

FEB. 2: Midstate Arms Collectors, Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Elks Club 104 River St., Sidney, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 2, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Attica N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

New York Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 302 Fort Ann, NY 12827

FEB. 13-16, 2025: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: https://niagarafishingexpo.com.

FEB. 15: Elbridge Rod & Gun Club Third Annual Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Jordan, N.Y. Info: 315-857-4663.

FEB. 28 – MARCH 2, 2025: Feb : Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show, Rockland County College, Suffern, N.Y. Info: 845-319-3976.

MARCH 1, 2025: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc, Antique Arms and Military Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: https://liahas.org.

MARCH 1-2, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?