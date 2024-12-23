New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

DEC 26-JAN. 1, 2025: Holiday week deer hunt in the Southern Zone (most WMUs).

JAN. 5-31, 2025: Suffolk County Special Firearms Season (Special Regulations).

TOURNAMENTS

FEB. 2, 2025: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-359- 2482, or visit: https://www.tupperlake.com.

EVENTS/SHOWS

JAN. 4, 2025: Erie County Trappers Association Free Fur Handling Seminar, Collins Conservation Club, Collins, N.Y. Info: 716-397-1315.

JAN. 4-5, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 11, 2025: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott, Albany, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

JAN. 17-19, 2025: Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.

JAN. 18-19, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Wolcottsville VFD, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 24-26, 2025: New York Sportsman’s Expo, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.



JAN. 25-26, 2025: NYS Sportsmen Association Albany Gun Show, Albany, N.Y. Info: www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion.

FEB. 2: Midstate Arms Collectors, Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Elks Club 104 River St., Sidney, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 2, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Attica N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

FEB. 13-16, 2025: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: https://niagarafishingexpo.com.



FEB. 15: Elbridge Rod & Gun Club Third Annual Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Jordan, N.Y. Info: 315-857-4663.

FEB. 28 – MARCH 2, 2025: Feb : Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show, Rockland County College, Suffern, N.Y. Info: 845-319-3976.

MARCH 1, 2025: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc, Antique Arms and Military Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: https://liahas.org.

MARCH 1-2, 2025: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.