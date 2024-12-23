Many Minnesota hunters, managers report mediocre seasons for grouse, pheasants

With both Minnesota’s pheasant and ruffed grouse seasons running through Jan. 1, upland hunters still have a short, frosty window of opportunity to chase their favorite game birds.

Wildlife managers and hunters are hoping the season’s waning days provide better hunting than what most upland hunters have experienced throughout 2024 for the state’s most popular gamebirds. Several wildlife managers and hunters interviewed by Outdoor News for this story have characterized both seasons as average to below average.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here