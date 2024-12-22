Black ice, big trout (and walleyes, too)

Eager footsteps grounded in common-sense trepidation guide our way out onto the first few inches of jet-black “glass.”

Every hit of the spud bar resonates through our eardrums. Flashes of light from the headlamp catch the childish little smirk as it quickly passes over your partner’s face. Standing upon a transparent boundary line between the world we live in, and what swims beneath, we feel the rush once again. It’s go time.

Early season ice is usually not much; a few inches at best, but that crystal clear, rock hard, “black ice” is the strongest there is.