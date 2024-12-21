Merry Christmas from Outdoors Radio. Fisheries biologist suggests ways to help bring back walleye numbers in our northern lakes. Fish and Game Forecaster can help you plan more successful hunting and fishing outings. Jeff prepares for winter and reports on his recent outdoor adventures. Dan reports on his fall turkey hunt.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1951
