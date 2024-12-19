Thursday, December 19th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Outdoor Insights: Why can’t deer build immunity to CWD?

Candace Mathiason, a professor of pathobiology at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, is more upbeat about a different facet of CWD control — vaccines — than she was a decade ago. “We were not at this place 10 years ago. Nowhere close,” she said. (File photo)

My son and I were lamenting how the deer permit area we hunt in southeast Minnesota suddenly has become ground zero for new chronic wasting disease infections.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 17, there were 81 new CWD cases in Minnesota this year, a 69% increase from the 48 found in 2023. All but one have been in roughly a half dozen DPAs in the southeast, and the DNR has called the increase “statistically significant.”
For years, the state has done a solid job of suppressing and preventing CWD from becoming the disaster we see across the Mississippi, but I fear 2024 marks a tipping point in this losing battle.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?