New York’s Conservation Council names executive director to better advocate for sportsmen and women

Earlier this year, the New York State Conservation Council, which advocates for wildlife conservation and sportsman’s rights, underwent a change in leadership when longtime President Chuck Parker handed the reins over to First Vice President Keith Tidball.

Now the council is undergoing another major change, and while much of it will take place behind the scenes, organization officials hope the creation of the new position of executive director will streamline administrative functions and make the council more responsive to the needs of its membership.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here