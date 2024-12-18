Pro Tip of the Week: Scouting for northern pike

Tip-up fishing for northern pike can be exciting in itself, and there also can be a chance for a bonus walleye at times.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here