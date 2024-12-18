Columnist Patrick Durkin recently looked at hunting-related accidents and found that older hunters were involved in more firearms-related accidents than younger hunters in Wisconsin. What does the data show in Minnesota? Listen here to find out.
MN Daily Update: Surprising finding when looking at firearms-related accidents in hunting
