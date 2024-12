Although U.P. deer numbers generally are lower from previous years over most of the region, at least one county still has plenty of whitetails. Menominee County came in second place statewide for the number of deer reported taken during the 2024 firearms season at 3,513. The only county in the state with a higher reported harvest as of December 3 was Sanilac at 4,094.

