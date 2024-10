A little over a year ago, Easton Fothergill sat in a hospital room in Birmingham, Ala., with an infected mass on his brain, wondering if he would ever be able to bass fish again. Now, he has achieved a lifelong goal of becoming a Bassmaster Elite Series angler.

The Grand Rapids, Minn., native claimed the Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers Angler of the Year title with a total of 1,606 points, earning the bass pro an invite to the 2025 Elite Series roster and a $45,000 check.

