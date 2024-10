It’s said that a cat has nine lives. If true, that is impressive, but it doesn’t come close to the lives my pocket knife has. That little knife has been lost and given up for “gone” more times than I can remember.

Usually it goes missing for only a few days. I think two or three weeks may have been the longest period of time before it showed up again. I should realize by now that, just like a cat that always comes home, my knife, too, will reappear and come back into my life.

