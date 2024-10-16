Search
Wednesday, October 16th, 2024
Wisconsin Facebook group aims to better understand where wolves exist on state’s landscape

A pack of wolves gathers at a bear bait site. Through September, photos have come into the Wisconsin Citizen Wolf Count Facebook group site from 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. (Contributed file photo)

The Wisconsin Citizen Wolf Count Facebook group began logging trail camera photos of wolves by township and county in February 2023 after group leaders repeatedly asked the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to take up this type of effort.
When the DNR passed on his suggestion, group leader Corky Meyer, of Boltonville, decided he would take it upon himself to gather this information. Meyer has been a member of a number of conservation groups for decades and has closely followed the wolf conflict issue.
“In talking with the DNR, they said it would never work,” Meyer said. “In February of ’23, I said, ‘Aw, heck, I’ll do it myself.’”

