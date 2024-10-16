Journey of Buck 5700 in Wisconsin deer study provides three valuable years of information

On Valentine’s Day in the winter of 2017, an 8-month-old buck was captured using a drop net in Iowa County, Wis. He weighed 90 pounds and tested negative, via a rectal biopsy, for chronic wasting disease.

A team of researchers fitted the fawn with an expandable GPS collar, designed with elastic and pleats that would pop and allow it to grow along with the deer’s neck as he matured. They called him Buck 5700, and he wore the collar for three full breeding seasons, giving researchers valuable data about how and where he moved during 2017, 2018 and 2019.

