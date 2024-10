It is no secret you get what you pay for when it comes to a rifle. The problem for some of the straight-walled cartridge rifles is that basic field models are the only options due to the nature of the cartridge. It is designed for short range. Being a relative newcomer to the market does not help.

A low-cost rifle can fall somewhere between poor fit and finish to a lower quality trigger and stock. Then there is the quality of the barrel and receiver, very important when it comes to accuracy.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here