The deer mating game and how to use it to your advantage as a hunter

How many does will a buck breed? Bucks instinctively strive to breed as many receptive does as possible. If there are lots of does in an area, bucks will try to mate as many as possible. If does aren’t available, though, bucks will travel extensive distances to find does.

Although, white-tailed bucks don’t gather and guard large harems of does like a bull elk will with his cows, if a buck finds more than one doe ready to be bred, sexual greed takes over and they will breed any and all they can locate. Sometimes their activities create sheer pandemonium.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here