Nights are getting cooler, and so too are shallow-water areas of lakes. That means the big northern pike are moving in and are easier to catch. Here’s what to do to get the job done.
WI Daily Update: Fall is the time for finding northern pike in the shallows
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
New York City reservoir aqueduct work in final phase; project may impact ice fishing
The final phase of a project to repair an aqueduct system that provides New York City with about half its
Why hunt with an AR? There’s a cartridge for every centerfire situation
The easy answer to the perennial question “why would you hunt with an AR rifle?” is the same as the
MN Daily Update: Fall is the time for finding northern pike in the shallows
Nights are getting cooler, and so too are shallow-water areas of lakes. That means the big northern pike are moving