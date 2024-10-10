Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer Tom Neustrom spent some time with Tim Lesmeister to go over fishing for fall walleyes. Here is the technique that Neustrom helped Lesmeister perfect for this time of year.
WI Daily Update: Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer shares his favorite technique for catching fall walleyes
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Catching up with former Ohio fish chief: Rich Carter stays busy fishing tournament circuits
When a former Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) “fish chief” retired after an 18-year run with the division, the “Gone
Bill Ziegler: New beaver policy detrimental to Michigan trout, streams
As beaver populations have grown to all-time historical highs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources policy and rules regulating management
MN Daily Update: Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer shares his favorite technique for catching fall walleyes
Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer Tom Neustrom spent some time with Tim Lesmeister to go over fishing for fall walleyes.