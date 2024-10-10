Bill Ziegler: New beaver policy detrimental to Michigan trout, streams

As beaver populations have grown to all-time historical highs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources policy and rules regulating management and control of these prolific rodents had become more liberal. The beaver is, of course, a valuable native furbearer; however trout also are extremely valuable and typically lose out when abundant beaver overwhelm Michigan’s relatively lower gradient trout streams.
In a recent major change of DNR policy, a group of DNR staff have reversed the trend of allowing fairly liberal beaver control measures on high value Michigan trout streams.