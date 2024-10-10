Bill Ziegler: New beaver policy detrimental to Michigan trout, streams

As beaver populations have grown to all-time historical highs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources policy and rules regulating management and control of these prolific rodents had become more liberal. The beaver is, of course, a valuable native furbearer; however trout also are extremely valuable and typically lose out when abundant beaver overwhelm Michigan’s relatively lower gradient trout streams.

In a recent major change of DNR policy, a group of DNR staff have reversed the trend of allowing fairly liberal beaver control measures on high value Michigan trout streams.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here