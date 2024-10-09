New York DEC announces reopening of Lows Lower Dam Access Road

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Oct. 9 announced that the gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, has reopened following a period of closure for dam maintenance.

The Lower Dam Road and parking area near the end of the road are now open to the public.

The project helped bring the dam into compliance with New York State dam safety regulations.

Lows Lake (Bog River Flow) is part of the larger Bog River Complex. This popular destination is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts, known for its exceptional wilderness paddling and camping opportunities.

For questions, contact Henry Dedrick, Supervising Forester at the DEC’s Potsdam sub-office at (315) 265-3090.