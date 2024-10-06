The one thing you can bank on in hunting? Success is not guaranteed

Anytime a hunter heads into the woods, the outcome of the hunt is never known.

Savvy hunters wishing to put the odds in their favor spend hours preseason scouting their favorite hunting areas. They know the importance of both off-season and in-season scouting, where they may discover critical information about the game they are after, hopefully putting the odds in their favor when the season opens. Yet, knowing the whereabouts of where game travels, feed and spends most of its time, is no guarantee.