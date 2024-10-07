Thousands of muskies stocked across Ohio

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is stocking nearly 20,000 muskellunge, or muskies, in nine inland lakes across the state in 2024. Muskies can grow to more than 50 inches in length and are a popular sport fish for anglers.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here