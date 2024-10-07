Ohio’s Mixed Bag: Grady-White Club adding to Lake Erie Fall Brawl Fishing Tournament

Cleveland — The Lake Erie Grady-White Club is holding a “tournament within a tournament” in conjunction with the Lake Erie Walleye Fall Brawl. Club President Mike Manion recently announced that members of the club who are competing in the Walleye Fall Brawl can also enter a special competition just for club members.

Awards will be presented for the heaviest and longest walleye caught on a Grady-White boat by an angler participating in the Fall Brawl. To enter, the club member must text a photo to Manion of the person who reeled in the walleye, holding the fish on their Grady-White boat. They must also include the angler’s name, and the weight and length of the fish as determined by the weigh station. Manion said that this is required so that they can find the entry in the Fall Brawl standings.

“The winners will receive custom graphic artwork of their Grady-White boats that can be used for shirts, hats, cups, etc. We will also produce their first sun shirt with the graphic. The longest and heaviest walleye caught by all club members will determine the winners,” Manion said.

He said that the club is always looking for fun and unique events to round out their annual schedule of events.

“(Tournament Director) Jason Fischer and the Fall Brawl put on a quality program so it was natural for us to look in his direction to satisfy this objective,” Manion said. “It is almost effortless for the club to add this event because Jason’s staff and programs do all the work. Our members’ job is simple, follow the Fall Brawl Rules. It is a good excuse to extend the boating season and catch some trophy walleye.”

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) will host a job shadow day this November and applications are now being accepted. Current high school juniors and seniors can explore different career opportunities across ODNR that include wildlife, parks, conservation and so much more.

This fall, ODNR’s job shadow day will be held Friday, Nov. 22.

Students can apply from Sept. 13 through Oct. 25 on the ODNR Job Shadow web page.

The job shadow program will shed light on the variety of career opportunities that exist in the department by pairing high school juniors and seniors with ODNR staff. Students will spend the day on the job and learn about positions that they might not know about.

During the day, they will gain an understanding of role requirements and job tasks. Students will select from a variety of job shadow opportunities and then will be assigned to a division for the day.

Earth Science Week Coming in October

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is celebrating Earth Science Week Sunday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be a series of special programing held across Ohio, which will coincide with the annual national celebration.

The theme for Earth Science Week 2024 is “Earth Science Everywhere” and emphasizes the innumerable ways that geoscience influences STEM disciplines and the humanities, connecting individuals to their interests, communities, and future pursuits.

ODNR geologists will lead a variety of events throughout the week.

This year, Earth Science Week will be highlighted by a special open house event at the newly renovated Horace R. Collins Laboratory in Alum Creek State Park. As part of ODNR’s 75th anniversary, the open house will offer visitors an inside look at this unique scientific facility that is also celebrating its own 25th anniversary. Tours of the core repository and labs and special activities will be offered for all who attend.

Complete program information for all Earth Science Week is available at ohiodnr.gov.

Indiana Accepting Comments on Bobcats

Bloomington, Ind. — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has opened public comment for proposed changes to allow the limited, regulated trapping of bobcats.

In March, the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation (SEA 241-2024) that directs the Indiana DNR (DNR) to have rules in place for bobcat harvest by July 2025.

Proposed rule changes include:

• Establishing a bobcat trapping season in 40 counties in southern Indiana that includes a bag limit of one bobcat per trapper and a season quota of 250 bobcats;

• Allowing bobcats and their parts that are legally acquired to be sold;

• Allowing bobcats that are found dead to be kept by people with a permit;

• Adding bobcats to the list of species for which a game breeder’s license is required.

Research maintained by the DNR and Purdue University shows that the bobcat population in Indiana has expanded during the last two decades. This research can be reviewed at on.IN.gov/dfw-rulechanges.

Public comments can be submitted at IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket by clicking on “Comment on this rule.”