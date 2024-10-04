Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Fall, winter trout stocking begins

Harrisburg — Beginning Oct. 1 and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will stock approximately 116,500 hatchery raised adult rainbow, brown and brook trout in 118 stream sections and lakes.

These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

In October alone, the commission will stock approximately 87,900 trout into 93 waters, including 53 lakes and 40 stream sections, including 16 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service closed the all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails in the Allegheny National Forest Sept. 29.

Those trails will remain closed through the fall, with the following exception: The Marienville and Timberline trails will be open for Columbus Day weekend to allow riders an opportunity to enjoy the autumn foliage. Trails will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

Pa. TU Appoints New Executive Director

State College, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited recently announced the appointment of Eric Null as the organization’s executive director.

He brings more than 20 years of experience working in coldwater conservation to the group. He most recently served as manager, Deep Creek Lake Natural Resources Management Area for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Park Service.

Null graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology. He has worked in the private sector, county government, state government and the non-profit sector.

ANF Roads Open for ‘24-’25 Hunting Seasons

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service recently opened 139 forest roads in the Allegheny National Forest for hunter access. Thirteen additional forest roads will open later in the season. Hunter roads lists, with specific opening and closing dates, for the Bradford and Marienville Ranger Districts are available on the forest website.

Only the main roads and listed spur roads are open. Side roads are closed to vehicle traffic.

Minimum Age for Falconers Decreased

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania falconers will be able to get their start at a slightly younger age, thanks to a vote by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners at its recent meeting.

The commissioners voted to decrease the minimum age for a general class falconry permit from 18 years old to 16 years old, which is the minimum age established by federal regulations. The change will take effect this fall.

This action had been requested by the Pennsylvania Falconry and Hawk Trust, and the Game Commission did not identify any biological or safety concerns that would result from lowering the minimum age.

PGC Recognizes Goshawk Name Change

Harrisburg — Formerly considered a single species, goshawks in Europe and North America were split into separate species last year by the American Ornithological Society, due to their differing genetics and behavior.

As a result, European goshawks retained the name Northern Goshawk, while those in North America were renamed American Goshawk. That change soon will be reflected in state regulations.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, at its recent meeting, gave final approval to amending Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Code to incorporate the recent name change.

Adoption of the name change will not affect the protection or management of goshawks within the commonwealth.

Matamoras Access Reopens After Work

​Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission announced just before this issue’s deadline that the Matamoras Access, which provides fishing and boating access to the Delaware River in Westfall Township, Pike County, was to be closed from Oct. 7-9 to improve the boat ramp,.

During this time, improvements were to be made to the boat ramp. While work was being completed at the Matamoras Access, boaters were told to use the Zane Gray Access upstream.

Bird Dog Challenge Winners Announced

Johnsonburg, Pa. — Winners of the third annual Phil Fitch Memorial Chukar Challenge Sept. 22 at the Rolfe Beagle Club here were announced.

The winner in the flushing dog category was Millie, a Golden Retriever, cared for by Rich Frantz from Uniontown. The winner in the pointing dog category was Granger, an English Pointer, cared for by Ron Guidas of North Huntingdon.

Members of the Upland Bird Hunt Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society managed the competition.