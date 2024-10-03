Angler files federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission seeking to strike down a state law that permits waterways conservation officers from entering private property without a warrant.
According to a complaint filed on Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Tim Thomas, of Susquehanna County, claimed Fish & Boat Commission Waterways Conservation Officer Ty Moon entered his property multiple times in 2023 regarding alleged fishing violations that were later dismissed in court.