Angler files federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission seeking to strike down a state law that permits waterways conservation officers from entering private property without a warrant.

According to a complaint filed on Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Tim Thomas, of Susquehanna County, claimed Fish & Boat Commission Waterways Conservation Officer Ty Moon entered his property multiple times in 2023 regarding alleged fishing violations that were later dismissed in court.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here