Minnesota DNR conservation officer James Fogarty receives national award

After being nominated by his supervisors, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer James Fogarty said he felt honored to receive the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ Northern Region Officer of the Year award.

Little did he know that there was more to come.

“There are a lot of really qualified, other great people that are out there, and my thought process is, well I’m the one who is taking this, but really we all deserve it,” said Fogarty, a CO in the Twin Cities west-metro District 13.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here