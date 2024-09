The horn’s blare was aimed at us, a grandpa and grandson putting through one of the extensive slow/no-wake sections of Spring Lake and adjacent Grand River in Michigan.

We’d been talking, as such oldster/youngster teams do, about anything and everything. Now we were talking about (and soon with) an officer at the bow of the Sheriff Department Marine Patrol Boat, its bright blue light flashing on the hardtop.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here