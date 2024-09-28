Russ Mason: Would a simpler licensing structure benefit Michigan hunters?

In 1934, the Michigan hunting regulations pamphlet was a single piece of paper folded in half, creating a front, back, and two inside pages.
Today, the document has expanded to 80 pages, and also is electronically available both for convenience and because regulatory changes could occur after printing. No doubt, some of this regulatory increase reflects new challenges and federal impositions (e.g., mandatory hunter education, CWD, sealing of furbearers, increasingly complex federal waterfowl requirements), but mostly, it reflects well-meaning attempts to increase opportunity and hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation.