The seventh annual David G. Cook Memorial Shooting for Scholarships sporting clays event, held Sept. 20 at Mayville Gun Club in Wisconsin, raised $12,079 to help fund higher education for students in the building trades.

This year’s event drew 22 teams of 104 shooters, the most ever to compete in the shoot, which was founded by Cook in 2018. Since Cook’s death from brain cancer in 2020, his friends and family have continued the event in his memory.

