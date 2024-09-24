Pittsburgh riverkeeper, Evan Clark, has passion for clean water

Captain Evan Clark built a boat, with a buddy, when he was in his early 20s and eager to go adventuring on the Mississippi River.
They launched out of St. Joseph, Missouri, bound for New Orleans, and while they didn’t get far before their little vessel flipped, it was the beginning of a series of exploits that eventually led Clark to Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers, which he now – literally – calls home. Clark lives on a 50-foot houseboat on the Allegheny, and works as the riverkeeper for the non-profit watchdog Three Rivers Waterkeeper.