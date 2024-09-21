Ryan Rothstein: What ENRTF is and why it matters so much for Minnesota’s outdoors

If you’re like most Minnesotans, you might be vaguely aware that, somehow, Minnesota State Lottery dollars have something to do with the environment.
On the surface, it probably seems like a lot of complicated legalese and boring statute language, and you may not know exactly what these dollars do. At any rate, you’re probably asking, “How does that help or affect me?”
It’s a fair question, and if there’s one thing that nearly all conservation organizations have in common, it’s that they’re great at getting work on the ground, and not so good at telling you about it.