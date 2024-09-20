Search
Friday, September 20th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, September 20th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

A quick chat with Scott Hed, a man front and center in battle over Alaska’s Bristol Bay

Scott Hed's work to help stop the Pebble Mine in the Bristol Bay drainage of southwest Alaska during the past 20 years has protected the hunting grounds of several big-game species, not to mention the largest wild salmon fishery in the world. (Contributed photo)

Some of North America’s most effective conservation advocates rarely see their name quoted in the pages of Outdoor News. They’re the men and women who criss-cross the continent, appealing to donors, pitching their mission to sporting clubs, or requesting 90 seconds of a key politician’s time.
They eschew the limelight while quietly plugging away on their laptops in the dark corner of an airport while awaiting a red-eye, or negotiating an endorsement via cell phone while catching an Uber ride. Hailing originally from a small town in southern Minnesota, Scott Hed is one of those people, and he might be the most effective conservation advocate you’ve never heard of.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?