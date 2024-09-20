A quick chat with Scott Hed, a man front and center in battle over Alaska’s Bristol Bay

Some of North America’s most effective conservation advocates rarely see their name quoted in the pages of Outdoor News. They’re the men and women who criss-cross the continent, appealing to donors, pitching their mission to sporting clubs, or requesting 90 seconds of a key politician’s time.
They eschew the limelight while quietly plugging away on their laptops in the dark corner of an airport while awaiting a red-eye, or negotiating an endorsement via cell phone while catching an Uber ride. Hailing originally from a small town in southern Minnesota, Scott Hed is one of those people, and he might be the most effective conservation advocate you’ve never heard of.