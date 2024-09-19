Outdoor News staff writer and webmaster of outdoornews.com Eric Morken joins the podcast. Eric is an avid bowhunter, and with archery seasons opening, he shares some insight on his passion from pursuing bucks in multiple midwestern states to equipment setups. No matter where you bowhunt, you don’t want to miss the early season conversation.
Episode 55 – Eric Morken of Outdoor News talks bowhunting
