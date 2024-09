More than nine months after it ended, the Illinois DNR has yet to release harvest totals from the 2023-24 archery deer season.

But the somewhat mysterious lack of numbers coming out of Springfield isn’t affecting anticipation for the Oct. 1 opener of a new season. More concerning to hunters are reports of dead deer being found in woods, fields, and ponds as late summer winds down, evidence that epizootic hemorrhagic disease outbreaks in neighboring Indiana and Michigan have also hit here.

