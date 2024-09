They stand at attention, alone and silent at their final deployment. They are not standing in a faraway jungle or desolate desert.

They stand guard along Ohio highways. Their uniforms have been replaced with signs bearing their names. No explanation is needed. To read the names of servicemen and women on these signs is enough to know these veterans paid the ultimate price.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here