More than 60 years ago when I began perch fishing with my dad and grandfather, the standard operating procedure was to use a wire spreader with two snelled hooks, each baited with an emerald shiner.

Each arm of the “perch spreader” at that time had a small nickel-finish blade at the end and the pre-tied, long-shank snelled hooks would also usually have a shiny spinner blade and red bead at the eye of the hook as an added attractant.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here