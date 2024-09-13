John Pollmann: South Dakota youth season offers lessons learned for young hunter

South Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl season took place last weekend, and the conditions couldn’t have been much better for the state’s young hunters.
Cool, fall-like weather was accompanied by blue skies and a bit of a breeze. The water delivered by summer rains had the countryside looking lush, with touches of yellow, brown, and orange beginning to emerge in fields of green. It truly felt like fall. And yet, my 13-year-old son, Miles, learned a valuable lesson about duck hunting: You win some, and you lose some.