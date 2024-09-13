Search
Friday, September 13th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, September 13th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

John Pollmann: South Dakota youth season offers lessons learned for young hunter

The youth waterfowl season in South Dakota brought with it wonderful weather for Pollmann and his son, Miles. One thing it forgot to deliver: ducks. But for the young hunter, it was just another one of many waterfowling lessons learned. Take the good with the bad. (Photo by John Pollmann)

South Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl season took place last weekend, and the conditions couldn’t have been much better for the state’s young hunters.
Cool, fall-like weather was accompanied by blue skies and a bit of a breeze. The water delivered by summer rains had the countryside looking lush, with touches of yellow, brown, and orange beginning to emerge in fields of green. It truly felt like fall. And yet, my 13-year-old son, Miles, learned a valuable lesson about duck hunting: You win some, and you lose some.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?